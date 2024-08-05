The new abortion law that went into effect on Monday, July 29 in Iowa is one of the most restrictive in the United States. The legislation prohibits the termination of pregnancy after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which occurs around six weeks into pregnancy, when many women do not yet know they are pregnant. Exceptions are made for cases of rape, incest and fetal abnormalities.

Reproductive rights organizations fear the law will result in fewer doctors working in the state. Iowa already has the lowest number of obstetricians and gynecologists per capita of any state in the country. The law was passed in a special legislative session in 2023 after the state Supreme Court failed to revive a separate abortion ban from 2018.