(Reuters) – An Iowa woman, believed to be the oldest person in the United States and who lived through historic events such as the two world wars, the Great Depression, the Spanish flu and the Covid-19 pandemic, has died aged 115 .

Bessie Hendricks died Tuesday at a Lake City nursing home, according to Lampe & Powers Funeral Home.

Hendricks was born on November 7, 1907 and was listed by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the oldest person in the United States.

She taught at a one-room school in her native Calhoun County, Iowa, and raised five children. Two of them died before her, according to USA Today.

When he turned 112, Hendricks told the local press that the secret to his long life was “hard work”. His daughter claimed at the time that Hendricks almost never took medicine and had a sweet tooth.

Hendricks’ death makes Edie Ceccarelli of California the oldest person in the United States, according to Gerontology Research Group data. Cecarelli could turn 115 on February 5.

