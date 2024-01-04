Dozens of police officers carry out an operation at the place where the attack took place, this Thursday (4) | Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

Teachers and students at a secondary school were targets of a shooting attack in Iowa, in the United States, this Thursday (4). According to information from American broadcasters NBC, ABC and the local newspaper The Des Moines Registerthe episode left several victims injured.

The incident occurred at Perry High School, about 40 kilometers from Des Moines, the capital of the state of Iowa.

According to The Des Moines Register, there is a heavy police and medical presence around the school and nearby streets are blocked. A medical helicopter was also seen landing at the institution, according to the newspaper.

Chris Cohea, spokesman for the city of Perry, where the school is located, told the newspaper that students are in classrooms and access to the campus is blocked for security reasons. There is no official information on the number of possible victims or their health status. No details about the shooter were released either.