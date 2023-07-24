Iowa-2 2023, the order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS 1 Josef Newgarden Penske 250 rounds 2 Will Power Penske +0.705 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi +2.686 4 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren +4.116 5 Scott McLaughlin Penske +7.889 6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi +1 turn 7 Colton Hertha Andretti +1 turn 8 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD +1 turn 9 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +1 turn 10 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren +1 turn 11 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti +1 turn 12 Romain Grosjean Andretti +1 turn 13 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman +1 turn 14 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger +2 turns 15 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren +2 turns 16 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank +2 turns 17 Conor Daly Meyer Shank +2 turns 18 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter +2 turns 19 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman +3 turns 20 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman +3 turns 21 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti +4 rounds 22 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt +5 laps 23 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter +6 rounds 24 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi +13 turns 25 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger +14 turns 26 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Retired 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Retired 28 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD Retired

From the start to the 100th lap

Contrary to all the other races held so far, as well as those that will be held in the remaining rounds of the 2023 championship, the weekend of Iowa presented in the Italian evening on Sunday the second race over a single weekend. In fact, the only one finished on the fastest short track in the world double-header of the season, with Race-2 started once again with Will Power as Poleman. Just like on Saturday, the Australian kept the first position after an impeccable start, defending himself from the attacks of Scott McLaughlin. The real star of the start, however, turned out to be the former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson, clamorously recovered from tenth to third position in the very first laps ahead of Malukas and Newgarden, with the latter at the bottom of the top-5. Unlike Race-1, however, the first 50 laps saw numerous position changes in the noble areas of the standings, precisely with new garden initially able to climb back to third place not without a risk of contact with Ericsson. A move that prompted the Indianapolis 500 winner to make another move on lap 30, taking the lead with two overtakes in one fell swoop on McLaughlin and Power, also taking advantage of the obstacle of dubbing. On the other hand, however, Power suffered a sudden drop in pace towards the fiftieth lap, to the point of even slipping to sixth position and giving the podium area to Pato O’Ward. However, a joy that did not last long for the Mexican from McLaren, betrayed by an unexpected event during the first pit stops. It is precisely in this context that Power recovers the podium area, only to then lose it again in favor of Scott Dixon. The first 100 laps end in regime of Caution, thanks to a contact against the Canapino barriers on lap 88. Even in this circumstance, the top-3 riders take advantage of it to serve the second stop, keeping their positions unchanged.

From the 100th to the 200th lap

The display of the green flag on lap 107 marks the regular restart of the race, with McLaughlin trying several times to overtake his teammate. In the meantime Power rises again to the chair, offering Penske fans the thrill of a potential hat-trick by the US team returning to third position. Situation which, with the exception of an error by Takuma Sato for a ‘kiss’ to the barriers, does not undergo distortions until the 158th lapwith the great general scare for the left rear tire lost by Ray Robb after a mistake by the mechanics in the tire change, with the wheel that ends up in the middle of the track and is miraculously dodged by all the oncoming pilots.

Another restart 🔜 Heads up driving from the field to avoid @sting_ray_robb‘s loose tire. 📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/P69dHQa23H — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 23, 2023

For this reason, the Race Direction once again displays the yellow flags, with the second caution and McLaughlin who changes strategy anticipating the pit stop contrary to all the other drivers on track in the top-5. Ten laps later it started again with Newgarden still leading ahead of Power and Herta, then passed by Rosenqvist, author of an undercut. Not surprisingly, on the eve of lap 200, McLaughlin returned to the pits once again, however he came out in fourth position behind the Swede from McLaren and Power.

The punch lines

The challenges in the top-10 in the last 30 laps were very exciting, especially for the comeback of Palou, started from 12th position on the starting grid and climbed up to fifth place. Meanwhile, Newgarden steadily increases his lead over Rosenqvist, but a ten laps to go is decreed for third time the Caution for the Hunter-Reay incident. Six laps from the end, still behind the Pace Car, all the drivers returned to the pits for the last tire change, except for the top-5 made up, in order, by Newgarden, Rosenqvist, Power, McLaughlin and Palou. The match is decided in last three lapswith Rosenqvist throwing away second place with Power and Palou who get on the podium instead. For Newgarden (with Penske repeating yesterday’s double) it is thus the second consecutive success and the fourth of the season, reaching 29 victories in his career. Also in this case, albeit in a more contained way, the American recovers ground in the general standings on Palou, now leader of the championship at 80 point lead. After the parenthesis of the double-header in Iowa, IndyCar will return to a street circuit again in two weeks, over the weekend from 3 to 6 August. In that case, the series will land at NashvilleTennessee for the thirteenth of seventeen rounds this season.

Flat out to the checkered flag. 🏁@josefnewgarden holds on to win the Hy-vee One Step 250 at Iowa Speedway. #INDYCAR // @INDYCARatiowa pic.twitter.com/7O43KgkL8Y — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 23, 2023

IndyCar/Driver Standings Post Iowa-2 2023 (Round 12)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 477 2 Josef Newgarden Penske 397 3 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 357 4 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 330 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 329 6 Scott McLaughlin Penske 329 7 Will Power Penske 316 8 Colton Hertha Andretti 276 9 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 275 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 265 11 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 237 12 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 233 13 Romain Grosjean Andretti 212 14 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 185 15 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 183 16 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 182 17 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 176 18 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 156 19 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 151 20 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 143 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 132 22 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 128 23 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 124 24 Conor Daly Meyer Shank 120 25 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD ninety two 26 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 90 27 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 88 28 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 65 29 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter 62 30 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 40 31 Tony Canaan Arrow McLaren 18 32 Marco Andretti Andretti 13 33 Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank 5 34 RC Enerson Abel Motorsports 5 35 Katherine Law Rahal Letterman 5