Iowa-1 2023, the order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS 1 Josef Newgarden Penske 250 rounds 2 Scott McLaughlin Penske +3.375 3 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren +9.607 4 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi +14.368 5 Will Power Penske +22.402 6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi +1 turn 7 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti +1 turn 8 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi +1 turn 9 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi +1 turn 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren +1 turn 11 Romain Grosjean Andretti +1 turn 12 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD +2 turns 13 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren +2 turns 14 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank +2 turns 15 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger +3 turns 16 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger +3 turns 17 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter +3 turns 18 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman +4 rounds 19 Colton Hertha Andretti +4 rounds 20 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman +4 rounds 21 Conor Daly Meyer Shank +5 laps 22 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti +5 laps 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter +6 rounds 24 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter +7 turns 25 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD +8 turns 26 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt +9 laps 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt +15 laps 28 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Retired

The chronicle of the race: the start

After four races held on street and street circuits, the IndyCar championship returned to a Ovaland more specifically on what is known as the world’s fastest shortrack: Iowa. In the eleventh round of the championship, however the only double header this season, the race-1 it opened with Will Power in the role of poleman, with the Australian very able to maintain the leadership conquered in qualifying by defending himself from McLaughlin’s attacks. The start of David Malukas was different, this time in a negative sense, with the Dale Coyne team driver 3rd in the lap launched but slipped to 6th position after the green flag. Make the most of it Josef Newgardenwith the winner of the Indianapolis 500 (the last one held before tonight on an oval) who makes the most of Malukas’s colorless start to move into third position, ahead of Pato O’Ward and championship leader Alex Palou.

The first 100 laps

On a very short circuit in terms of length, already during the first 50 laps there were considerable difficulties with regard to traffic conditions and lapping, with Colton Hertha jeopardizing any attempt to win due to a mistake by the mechanics during the tire change, with the Andretti’s engine which, moreover, stalled for a few seconds. Between the 50th and 100th lap the first pit stops also with regard to the leading drivers, who keep their positions unchanged even after exiting the pit lane. Nothing to do for McLaughlin to take the lead trying every type of overtaking on Power, who manages to defend himself decisively. Attempts which, in addition to failing, favor the return of Newgarden, who moves into second position.

The other 250 laps and the success of Newgarden

Towards the 110th corner Newgarden tries to make the same attempts as McLaughlin on Power, succeeding however in turn 2 at the 122nd round making the most of the voiceovers. Three laps later, the top-3 drivers enter the pits for the second stop, once again maintaining their positions without upheavals despite a small mistake in the pits during the tire change with McLaughlin’s single-seater. Around the 146th lap, however, the twist occurs with Power, who in one fell swoop loses two positions due to a ‘kiss’ to the protective wall during an overtaking maneuver on Carpenter, who was also ahead of him as a lapped. An error that allowed the Australian to continue his race without a hitch, however he dropped off the virtual podium giving third place to the McLaren of Pato O’Ward. Six laps later, this time due to a more violent impact against the barriers by Graham Rahal, the first and only caution of the race; during the full course yellow regime, the first six riders in the standings return for the third stop, also here keeping their positions intact. Nothing changes even on the restart after the fourth pit stop with 42 laps to go, except for Power, who loses the 4th place in favor of Marcus Ericsson. In the final stages of the race McLaughin tries to reduce the gap from Newgarden, who resists and takes home his fifth career win in Iowa, as well as the third season after the aforementioned 500 miles and the previous one obtained in Fort Worth, Texas.

Appointment with Race-2

To make Newgarden’s success even more satisfying is also the eighth place of Alex Palouwhich with this performance allows the Penske driver (team also protagonist of a shotgun thanks to McLaughlin) to recover ground in the general standings, with the Spaniard now leading by 98 points. The championship leader will try to make up for it tomorrow Race-2scheduled from 20:15 Italian always on Sky Sports Action (channel 205), as well as Will Power, who will once again start from pole position.