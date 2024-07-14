Never take anything for granted in IndyCar, and yet another demonstration of how much the races can change in the space of a few laps came during the first of two races scheduled for this weekend in Iowa. In fact, the one who climbed onto the top step of the podium was Scott McLaughlinwho with this victory has won the first career success on an ovalthe second of this season after the success in Alabama. A top-3 completed by Pato O’Wardback in the top positions after the last success at Laguna Seca, and above all Josef Newgardenauthor of a sensational comeback from 22nd to 3rd place. Bad luck for Herta, only 11th, while the real twist occurred with the first seasonal retirement of the championship leader Alex Palou, crashed into the barriers in the second half of the race.

Race report

For the first time since this year’s Indianapolis 500, IndyCar returned to an oval, facing the various challenges of a short track that has only been resurfaced on the corners. Herta got off to a good start, setting the fastest time in qualifying 1, but the caution was brought out on the first lap after Malukas spun, involving Canapino, Grosjean and Lundgaard. There were no changes in the top three at the restart on lap 19, on a track that was otherwise hostile to overtaking: Herta in the lead followed by Palou and McLaughlin. The first significant incident of the race occurred on lap 80 of 250, again due to a Pace Car that came out following a problem with Rahal’s right front tire. An incident that prompted all the drivers to pit for their first stop, with McLaughlin taking the lead exiting pit lane ahead of Herta and Dixon. Palou’s pit stop was disastrous, however, with a demotion to 19th position following problems during the restart. With the race regularly restarted on lap 94, there were no overtakings in the top 5 on the Newton circuit, with Herta subsequently struggling with vibration problems on the 150th lap. An episode that allowed McLaughlin to increase the gap on the American, at least for 16 laps. Just as Herta was making the pit stop, the twist occurred with Palou’s impact with the barriers, thus forced to retire for the first time this season. More yellow flags that, once again, forced all the drivers to return to the pits for the second and final stop, and here too with a notable change in the top positions: McLaughlin still in the lead, but this time ahead of O’Ward, Dixon and above all Newgarden, 4th after a comeback from 22nd place. Nothing to be done for Herta, 17th, with the Pace Car returning on three other occasions in the last 50 laps: the call at 230th was strange due to the risk of Herta hitting the barriers, but he incredibly maintained control of his car.

In all the restarts McLaughlin firmly defended the lead from O’Ward, with Newgarden who instead passed Dixon with 12 laps to go, thus completing a great comeback. The New Zealander of Penske can thus celebrate the victory while waiting for Race-2, from which he will also start on pole ahead of Palou, also looking for redemption. The appointment is scheduled for today at 18:25, with the race live on Sky Sports F1.

Iowa 2024, Game 1: Finishing Order