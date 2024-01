Saturday, January 13, 2024, 10:39 p.m.



| Updated 10:50 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Once every four years, Iowa jumps onto the political map. Many, inside and outside the United States, would not be able to point out its borders, woven between Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois. Few, outside of this granary state, manage to justify that its three…

This content is exclusive for subscribers