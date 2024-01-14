Voters brave sub-zero temperatures, tomorrow, Monday, to launch the Republican Party primaries to choose their candidate for the presidential election battle, in popular assemblies in the state of Iowa that will serve as the first test to see whether former President Donald Trump is indeed the most likely candidate to grab the nomination ticket.

With his clear lead in the opinion polls, the former president is expected to easily win the nomination of the state located in the American Midwest in the first nationwide ballot, to run in the elections against President Joe Biden next November.

But Iowa voters will have to brave some of the coldest weather during a presidential campaign in modern times, with storms, blizzards and temperatures expected to reach 32 degrees below zero.

Trump and his main rivals, Nikki Haley and Rod DeSantis, were forced to cancel their rallies in their states.

In parallel with his significant lead in the polls, impeachment proceedings have been launched against Trump four times since his last candidacy, and he is being tried in New York in a civil suit on charges of financial fraud.

Political analyst Alex Avitum, who worked on Republican John McCain's presidential campaign in 2008, said, “If DeSantis' significant field efforts, coupled with Nikki Haley's recent advance, can push Trump several points below 50 percent, that will be the first meaningful indication that Trump can be defeated.” “.

A new opinion poll showed that Trump received the support of 48 percent of potential participants in the popular assemblies, and Haley advanced to second place, but with a support rate that did not exceed 20 percent.

Florida Governor DeSantis received a support rating of 16 percent, and it is believed that his hopes of winning the Republican nomination are weakening against Haley.

But DeSantis insisted Sunday that his “very passionate” supporters would turn out in sufficient numbers, despite the cold weather, to maintain his position in a vote open only to registered Republicans.