It ends with a double success for the team Penske the first double-header of the season in Iowawho rejoices for his two drivers on the top step of the podium in the two races held on the Newton short track: if in the Italian night Scott McLaughlin (then 3rd in Race-2) had obtained his first career victory on an oval, the success of Race-2 instead went to the Australian Will Powerhis second win in this championship after the victory at Road America. A win that also allows Power himself to reduce the gap in the general classification on Palou, 2nd and mocked by the Penske driver at the end of the second pit stop.

Race report

A race that, in reality, had started once again under the sign of McLaughlin, author of the pole position and good at maintaining the lead over Palou and Dixon for the first 100 laps, during which there were no significant overtakings in the top-5 (except for Herta’s attack on Rosenqvist for fourth place on the 23rd lap) and without the display of any yellow flag. The first key episode of the race, however, occurred precisely at the 100th of the 250 scheduled laps, with the first pit stops and the Caution regime for Canapino’s spin. A perfect timing in the return to the pits that smiled on Palou, who moved to the lead of the standings, but above all on Will Power, who climbed from the back to 2nd place ahead of his teammate McLaughlin. A real waltz of pit stops that was repeated for the second and last time just before the 200th lapwith Power returning to the pit lane later than Palou. A move that allowed the Australian to return to the track just ahead of the Spaniard, with McLaughlin remaining firmly in third position. In this way the standings remained unchanged until the checkered flag, despite the constant pressure from Palou and the difficulty generated by the overtaking, but with Power who resisted the pressure. The big scare, however, occurred during the‘last lap: in the rear, Sting Ray Robb in fact he hit the Arrow McLaren of Red at high speed, taking flight and falling back onto the track as the other cars were approaching, with Carpenter and Kirkwood involved in the accident. An episode that, despite the fear, fortunately did not cause any consequences to all the pilots, with only Robb transported to the Medical Center for checks but immediately appearing conscious, to the point of reassuring the public about his conditions by waving to the crowd from the stretcher.

The next IndyCar event is already scheduled for next weekend, from 19th to 21st Julyfor the only round of this championship outside the United States: from the Iowa oval we will move to the city circuit of Torontoin Canada.

Iowa 2024, Game 2: Finishing Order