Two races in one weekend

If last weekend at Mid-Ohio was special for the absolute debut of hybrid engines in IndyCar, the upcoming weekend will be special for two different reasons: in addition to the return to an oval circuitwith such an event having been missing since the end of May with the Indianapolis 500, theIowa Speedway of Newton will host the first two two appointments double header of this championship.

The man to beat

That means two races in a single weekend on a track that first entered the calendar in 2007, and has remained on the schedule ever since with the sole exception of 2021, when it was cancelled due to financial issues. It was the year before, in 2020, that IndyCar landed in Iowa for the double-header, with the driver to beat answering to the name of Josef Newgarden. In addition to having won in two other previous editions, the current Team Penske driver has in fact won four times in six races, dominating the 2023 edition.

The program

Everything is ready for this double commitment after Pato O’Ward’s success at Mid-Ohio, starting with the first Free Practice session scheduled for Friday 12 July. The latter, as well as the Qualifying on Saturday, will be available to the Italian public only IndyCar Livewith a subscription and commentary in English. Different speech for both races, both live on Sky on Sunday. While the first will be broadcast on Sky Sports One at 02:00, the time of Race 2 will be more convenient for Italian fans, with the start scheduled for 18:00 on Sky Sports F1.

Iowa 2024: TV schedule (Italian time)

Friday 12th July

10:30 PM – Free Practice (live on IndyCar Live)

Saturday 13th July

9:45 p.m. – Qualifying (live on IndyCar Live)

Sunday 14th July

02:00 – Race 1 (live on Sky Sport Uno)

6.45pm – Race 2 (live on Sky Sport F1)