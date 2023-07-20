Two races in one weekend

After Christian Lundgaard’s first career win and Alex Palou’s spectacular performance in Toronto, the US championship is immediately ready to get back on track this weekend for a unique appointment at theIowa Speedway. The singularity, more than for the return on a oval circuit for the first time after four consecutive races held on city tracks, is dictated by this weekend’s format, the only one of the 2023 season to present a double-header. Consequentially, two races will be held on the same weekend different, scheduled Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June.

The layout and the format

Therefore, being a format very similar to the one present in the Formula E championship, it is expected that the two starting grids will be established on the basis of two different qualifying sessions. However, that will not be the case. Already last year, Iowa had presented the same program that will be repeated this weekend, which it foresees one qualification. The latter, which will start a few hours before Race-1, will take place on the basis of two laps for each driver: the former will decide the starting position for Race-1 on the basis of the highest average speed, while the latter will appoint the poleman for Race-2, always with the same criterion. A particular challenge not only for the type of qualification itself, but also for the characteristics of the track. First entered the calendar in 2007, the length equals suns 1.4kmwhich make it right ‘the fastest short track in the world’.

How to get there

Back from the only round of the championship outside the US borders, we start again with Lundgaard motivated by his first victory in IndyCar, but also with Palou increasingly leading the overall standings. Despite his 2nd place obtained with the wing damaged for half the race and with careful fuel management, the Spaniard has increased his gap on teammate Scott Dixon, who is now one 117 points with seven races to go this season.

TV schedules

Particular, therefore, also the live television for the Italian public, who will thus be able to attend two races in a single weekend, moreover in a weekend already full of appointments such as the Hungarian Grand Prix in Formula 1 and the Rally of Estonia in the WRC. For this reason, both IndyCar races will be broadcast by Sky Sports Action (channel 205) at 21:00 Italian on Saturday and at 8.15pm on Sunday, respectively for race 1 and 2. The event, moreover, can also be followed in live streaming on NOW TVor on the official website of IndyCar by subscribing to Indy Car Live (the same one that also allows you to watch free practice and qualifying).