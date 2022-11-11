It would be a dream to build your shopping list of IoT devices (internet of things) for your home with different brands. A lightbulb from Amazon, with an assistant from Apple and a Chromecast from Google. This dream may be close to reality.

The Connectivity Alliance Stardards (CSA), an organization made up of more than 300 companies to provide open global standards for IoT, wants to create a standard for devices in order to build an environment where the most different solutions from brands can be used between them without barriers, which is far from the reality of the industry today.

The initiative, called Matter, now supports more than 3,000 devices on the market, including tools and controllers for lights, curtains, windows, security, door locks and media devices.

(Note published in issue 1299 of Dinheiro Magazine)