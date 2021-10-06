#IOSONOQUI PLOT

#I am here, film directed by Eric Lartigau, is the story of Stéphane (Alain Chabat), a successful chef who leads a quiet life with his two grown children and his ex-wife, who, despite the end of their marriage, still supports him. The man meets a young Korean woman on Instagram, Soo (Doona Bae). The two share a passion for art, for cherry blossoms and cultural-linguistic diversity does not represent an obstacle at all. Completely fascinated by Soo, Stéphane decides he wants to meet her and embarks on a direct trip to Seoul. Arriving at the airport, their meeting point, he does not find the woman waiting for him. But the chef does not give up, he is determined to find his Soo and begins a search in the city that will lead him to discover a world, but above all himself.