As we continue to advance in technology, versions of iOS For Apple cell phones they also do their thing, because from time to time they add functions that people have been asking for for years but that are not so easy to add due to hardware issues. However, there are quite positive moments, and just recently a certain configuration has been confirmed that will make users who buy this type of product happy.

From what has been mentioned, in the beta of iOS 17.2 The possibility of changing the sound of alerts of any type has been added, something that will allow the user to personalize what they hear on their cell phone, given that there are some sounds such as those of banking applications that they do not quite like. And the detail was only with third-party Apps, since with the apple brand’s own cell phone for years they could be changed whenever the customer wanted.

As has already been mentioned, betas of this type always make room for functions that remain forever, and based on the response of the testers, it is very possible that in the end they will be incorporated into different devices, including smart watches and also tablets. Of course, it will not be for everyone, only for those who can download the operating system in that version, and for older cell phones there will be no possibility.

This is how you can change the alerts:

The thing is simple: You have to enter Settings > Sounds and Vibrations and slide to the ringtones and alerts section. From there the tones that we want for certain specific applications will appear, not only the calls and messages that are from the user. Manzana. The best thing is that there is already a wide catalog or the user can make their sounds and then enter them through iTunes.

It is worth mentioning that this feature is not yet available to everyone, but it will be a matter of days before it can finally be used by the general public.

Via: Manzana

Editor’s note: Although it may sound like something insignificant, this feature was quite requested because certain tones are quite annoying, so it will be worth waiting a little longer to have this. Although there will be cell phones that surely will not receive the update.