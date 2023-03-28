Apple has released the iOS and iPadOS 16.4 update for iPhone and iPad. The Apple smartphone receives an important novelty in Italy, namely the introduction of the SOS via satellite in case of poor signal. Available on all iPhone 14 models, this technology allows the user to send and receive messages with emergency services when outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their location while traveling in an area without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite. Users can connect directly to a satellite through a combination of specially designed hardware components and integrated software. Emergency SOS by Satellite builds on existing features that are vital to iPhone users, including Emergency SOS, Medical Records, Emergency Contacts, and ‘My Location’ sharing on the Find My app, providing the ability to connect to a satellite to share critical information with emergency services, family and friends.

The update also introduces 21 new emojis that include animals, hand gestures, and objects. Additionally, notifications for web apps have been added to the Home screen; “Voice Isolation” is introduced which optimizes the voice and filters out ambient noise during cell phone calls; Support for the Duplicates in Photos album has been expanded to detect duplicate photos and videos in iCloud shared photo libraries. Added support for VoiceOver to Weather maps, added an accessibility setting that automatically dims video content that detects flashing or strobe lights, fixed an issue where “Ask to buy” prompts for minors could not appear on the parent device, we fixed some issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired with Apple Home, and finally, incident detection has been improved on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.