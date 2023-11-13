Although Apple has demonstrated a certain delay in the adoption of artificial intelligence technology, it is a fact that the company has been dedicating itself to research for several years his key for iPhone. Cupertino’s progress seems to point towards iOS 18, the next operating system, with Siri revolutionized to exploit advanced language models based on artificial intelligence, as confirmed by various authoritative sources in the past. It is rumored that this technology will make its entry in 2024, with the possibility of a debut during WWDC that year. It seems that the AI-related features will be introduced gradually, and according to recent revelations, they may not be extended to all compatible iPhones, but only to the 16 line models.

Super Siri WWDC stands for Apple WorldWide Developers Conference, an annual conference held in California Apple is investing heavily in AI research, with leading figures such as Craig Federighi, John Giannandrea and Eddy Cue overseeing development, aiming to keep pace with companies such as Samsung, which have recently pushed the accelerator on AI. As already mentioned, part of the focus of the new iPhone line will be dedicated to improvements in interaction with the Siri assistant. You will be able to benefit from AI enhancements when using the messaging app, making the dynamics of questions and text processing clearer. We may see automatically generated playlists on Apple Music and better support for apps like Numbers, Pages and Keynote. At the moment, using processing directly on the phone or via the cloud is under discussion.

As far as we know, Apple has temporarily stopped the development of iOS 18 to focus on improvements to the current software.