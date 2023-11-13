iOS 18 will bring exclusive generative AI capabilities to the iPhone with on-device computing.
Although Apple has demonstrated a certain delay in the adoption of artificial intelligence technology, it is a fact that the company has been dedicating itself to research for several years his key for iPhone.
Cupertino’s progress seems to point towards iOS 18, the next operating system, with Siri revolutionized to exploit advanced language models based on artificial intelligence, as confirmed by various authoritative sources in the past.
It is rumored that this technology will make its entry in 2024, with the possibility of a debut during WWDC that year.
It seems that the AI-related features will be introduced gradually, and according to recent revelations, they may not be extended to all compatible iPhones, but only to the 16 line models.
Super Siri
Apple is investing heavily in AI research, with leading figures such as Craig Federighi, John Giannandrea and Eddy Cue overseeing development, aiming to keep pace with companies such as Samsung, which have recently pushed the accelerator on AI .
As already mentioned, part of the focus of the new iPhone line will be dedicated to improvements in interaction with the Siri assistant. You will be able to benefit from AI enhancements when using the messaging app, making the dynamics of questions and text processing clearer.
We may see automatically generated playlists on Apple Music and better support for apps like Numbers, Pages and Keynote.
At the moment, using processing directly on the phone or via the cloud is under discussion.
As far as we know, Apple has temporarily stopped the development of iOS 18 to focus on improvements to the current software.
The development of iPhone 16
It is expected that the new iPhone 16 will be presented next year in September.
Apple is creating new chips to dedicate to the range, using an advanced production technology called N3E by TSMC, which will make them faster and more efficient precisely in terms of integration with intelligent algorithm models.
These new chips, called A18 Pro, use the same TSMC technology as the A17 Pro processors found in the current iPhone 15.
Among the most recent additions, the idea of. stands out expand the iPhone 16 rangepresenting five on the market instead of the usual four, even if at the moment it is not clear how this new model will position itself.
There was also talk of a new extra button, called “Capture Button”, the specific use of which is not yet clear, but it could have a connection with the artificial intelligence functions.
