One of the most loved sections of the iOS operating system is the fact that customization is minimal. While there are many who appreciate not having to constantly modify the interface of Apple mobile devices, others want to have greater control over this section. For these people, everything seems to indicate that the iOS 18 It will be to your liking.

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, One of the biggest novelties that iOS 18 will offer us will be the possibility of customizing the home screen. Although details are scarce, the report mentions that it will be possible to align the icons and widgets on the home screen in a much freer way compared to iOS 17. Along with this, the new version will allow the user to create white spaces and Split applications into rows or columns.

Considering that this information arises as part of a report, At the moment there is no more official information about what iOS 18 will offer us. Fortunately, the wait is getting shorter and shorter, since we know that the reveal event for this new operating system will take place in June.

Along with greater customization, iOS 18 is expected to have artificial intelligence integration that will help all users. On related topics, you can learn more about the next WWDC 2014 here. Likewise, the colors of the iPhone 16 are filtered.

Editor's Note:

One of the things I like about iOS is the fact that customization is minimal, at least compared to Android. While it's good to see that Apple is offering more options, I hope they keep a lot of things similar for those of us who don't want to change how an iPhone looks and works.

Via: Bloomberg