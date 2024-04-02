













iOS 18: These would be the possible iPhones compatible with the system









In June, from WWDC24, Apple will present the latest updates to its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac and other devices. Now the supposed devices compatible with iOS 18 are filtered.

iOS 18 is expected to bring new features in terms of Artificial Intelligence and a new design in general. Now, according to 9to5Mac and a reliable source, several models are compatible with the new operating system.

Here we leave you the list of Apple phones compatible with iOS 18

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Of course this list could change by the day Apple presents its news at WWDC24, but seeing the models and that they are all compatible with iOS 17, we could say that it is true.

