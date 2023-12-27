All iPhone 16 models launching next year will include the same Apple chipset, according to leaked code in iOS 18.

With the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has seen a move away from 'Bionic' branded SoCs for the first time, introducing its 3nm A17 Pro. The standard and Plus models of the range have however received the now older A16 Bionic, but it seems that this formula will not be repeated next year.

According to what emerged from references found in code leaked of iOS 18 it appears that all iPhone 16 models will include Apple's latest and most powerful A18 chipset. The big update of the operating system, iOS 18, whose announcement will certainly take place during WWDC 2024 and will be distributed with the new iPhones, seems to bring evidence that Apple could once again opt for the same processor on all four smartphones, both on basic versions and Pro versions.

Four models and only one chip The operating system code indicates that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will likely adopt a new system-on-chip, the t8140 “Tahiti”, which Apple will call A18 In parallel with the work on iOS 17 updates, with the beta of version 17.3 currently underway, Apple is preparing the ground for the next iteration of the system, internally referred to as “Crystal”. The leaked iOS 18 code indicates that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will feature a new SoC with the designation number t8140 and codenamed 'Tahiti'.

Following the chronological naming schemes, it would indeed be the A18, and based on current evidence, it seems that Apple will equip all smartphones with the same processor.



All iPhone 16 models are uniquely identified by mentioning the following devices: D47: iPhone 16

D48: iPhone 16 Plus

D93: iPhone 16 Pro

As can be guessed, there is no mention of one 'Ultra' variant in the upcoming lineup, suggesting that Apple isn't quite ready to introduce a new naming scheme to its iPhone family. For last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple had created an alternative with the identifier "D84S" to test the proprietary 5G modem.

This device was never released, but it offered insight into the nomenclature used by Apple.