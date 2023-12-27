All iPhone 16 models launching next year will include the same Apple chipset, according to leaked code in iOS 18.
With the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has seen a move away from 'Bionic' branded SoCs for the first time, introducing its 3nm A17 Pro.
The standard and Plus models of the range have however received the now older A16 Bionic, but it seems that this formula will not be repeated next year.
According to what emerged from references found in code leaked of iOS 18 it appears that all iPhone 16 models will include Apple's latest and most powerful A18 chipset.
The big update of the operating system, iOS 18, whose announcement will certainly take place during WWDC 2024 and will be distributed with the new iPhones, seems to bring evidence that Apple could once again opt for the same processor on all four smartphones, both on basic versions and Pro versions.
Four models and only one chip
In parallel with the work on iOS 17 updates, with the beta of version 17.3 currently underway, Apple is preparing the ground for the next iteration of the system, internally referred to as “Crystal”.
The leaked iOS 18 code indicates that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will feature a new SoC with the designation number t8140 and codenamed 'Tahiti'.
Following the chronological naming schemes, it would indeed be the A18, and based on current evidence, it seems that Apple will equip all smartphones with the same processor.
All iPhone 16 models are uniquely identified by mentioning the following devices:
- D47: iPhone 16
- D48: iPhone 16 Plus
- D93: iPhone 16 Pro
- D94: iPhone 16 Pro Max
As can be guessed, there is no mention of one 'Ultra' variant in the upcoming lineup, suggesting that Apple isn't quite ready to introduce a new naming scheme to its iPhone family.
For last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple had created an alternative with the identifier “D84S” to test the proprietary 5G modem.
This device was never released, but it offered insight into the nomenclature used by Apple.
Pros and non-Pros
It is possible that Apple will differentiate the processors of the next iPhone 16.
This would be done by introducing a less powerful version (a standard A18) for the base models in parallel with one higher performing version (A18 Pro) for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.
In addition to the A18 SoC, references to a Broadcom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module are also mentioned in the iOS 18 code.
The tech giant is unlikely to use the same technology in all four models while charging different prices, as it would be a poor business strategy that would remove the incentive for consumers to purchase the more expensive versions.
As for the manufacturing process, Apple may move to the node 'N3E' from TSMC, which is expected to have higher yields and a cheaper cost per wafer than N3B technology, making it the more sensible choice.
For other information, such as the number of CPU and GPU cores, we don't have details yet, and considering that we are at the end of 2023, we expect any rumors to become public in early 2024.
