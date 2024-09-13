Apple has released the full list of new features and changes that will be introduced with iOS 18arriving next Monday, September 16, 2024. The update, in fact, promises to bring a series of significant improvements to the user experience, ranging from customization of the Home screen to new advanced functions based on artificial intelligence.

Among the most important new features, we find an unprecedented level of customization for the Home screen, which allows you to place icons and widgets anywhere, even along the bottom edge, and customize them with colors and sizes as you like. The Photos app has been completely redesigned, offering a more intuitive and engaging experience of browsing and organizing photos. The Messages app has been enriched with several improvements, including the ability to schedule the sending of messages and use any emoji or sticker as Tapback. In addition, a new app dedicated to password management has been introduced, which simplifies the access to websites and apps in a secure way.

iOS 18 New Features Infographic

There are so many changes and if you count them one by one the number is quite astonishing: over 250 new features. The list also includes some smaller features and changes that were lesser-known or previously unannounced. For example, CarPlay now supports Spatial Audio in compatible vehicles, providing a more immersive audio experience when playing music and media. Spatial Audio is also now supported when using AirPlay to stream audio to HomePod and compatible third-party devices. Additionally, you can now add and control Wi-Fi-based Matter accessories locally in the Home app without the need for a home hub, making smart home management easier.

iOS 18 also expands Live Voicemail to more languages ​​and countries, giving users the ability to respond to incoming calls with predefined or custom text messages. This is especially useful when you’re unable to answer the phone directly or want to avoid interruptions.

Finally, the update introduces a series of new advanced features based on Apple Intelligence, although these will not be available in Europe at the moment. These include advanced writing tools, the Image Playground app for creating and editing images, significant improvements to Siri thanks to the integration with ChatGPT and new features for managing notifications.

