iOS 18according to some rumors from expert sources, should give users greater control over the management of the home screen and the arrangement of apps.

Although the icons appear to remain blocked on the home screen by a sort of invisible grid, to maintain a certain order, rumors suggest that users will be able to arrange them more freely; as it happens above Androidfor example, we will be able to arrange the apps in order to create free spaces, columns or rows between the various icons.

Mark Gurman Of Bloomberg he was the first to break the news he wants iPhone with increased customization starting with the release of iOS 18. In fact, it is already possible to customize the home screen and create icons via it Shortcuts or Widgetsmithbut have a customization system provided directly by Apple it should make everything more convenient and easier to manage.

This would be a further step forward taken by Applewhich already with iOS 16 had made lock screen customization available; which is why we expect something similar with the new iteration of the dei operating system Applephones.

Ultimately, the next one iOS it should contain one of the most important updates of recent years, at least from a visual point of view.

Apple will present, as usual, iOS 18 during the year WWDC, the June developer conference. There should also be news for other functions such as new functions Siri AI, new apps, the RCS support for which should improve messaging between iPhone and devices Androidbut we will discover all this in the coming weeks, as we get closer to the event Cupertino.