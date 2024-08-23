While waiting for the release of iPhone 16, Apple Announces Major iOS 18 News. The Cupertino company has already published various betas, regarding the new operating system. One of the important novelties of these releases concerns Apple Intelligence, whose launch features are only available in beta 18.1. The release of iOS 18 is scheduled for mid-September and, among the novelties, we will have something truly unexpected: that is, the ability to modify or delete the default apps.

Change or Delete Default Apps with iOS 18

So, with the new Apple operating system, You will be able to delete and modify system apps. This will affect apps dedicated to the keyboard, calls, messages, camera, photos, password manager and, most importantly, the App Store. Yes, also The official Apple store will have no restrictions regarding a modification or cancellation by the userlike any application downloaded after setting up your device. The only applications that cannot be uninstalled are Phone and Settings.

What’s new in the new iOS

The most important news of the new apple ios That will be released around mid-September and will have new applications that the user can count on, including a new Control Center for iPhone, the Password app and a new Calculator app. The release of the iOS update, namely iOS 18.1which will include new features for Apple’s AI, Apple Intelligence.