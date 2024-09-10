The next big event that all Apple fans are waiting for is the launch of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. Recent news has confirmed that Apple is now on the home stretch with these two new versions of the operating systems, promising a series of significant updates and innovative features.

iOS18 and macOS Sequoia, the main new features

iOS 18 promises to be one of the most important evolutions of Apple’s mobile operating system. Among the most anticipated innovations is the enhancement of artificial intelligence, with features that improve the personal assistant Siri and optimize the use of everyday apps. Additionally, it looks like Apple is working on a new graphical interface that promises to make the user experience even more intuitive and engaging. There will also be updates to privacy and security, aspects that are increasingly crucial for smartphone users in an increasingly complex digital age.

Also macOS Sequoia is set to shake up the Apple computing landscape. Among the most notable innovations will be the even deeper integration between iOS and macOS, making it easier to move between devices. This synergy between the two operating systems is the result of years of development and signals another step towards creating an increasingly cohesive Apple ecosystem. Other upcoming features include improvements in native app performance and a focus on optimization for the new M chips. Users can expect high performance and greater energy efficiency.

Official launch date

Finally, it is important to note that both new versions of the operating systems will be supported by a large number of devices. Apple has historically tried to ensure updates for a long time, and the news confirms that iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will be available for many devices from the last few years. This represents a major opportunity for users who want to benefit from the latest innovations without necessarily having to invest in a new device. The official launch date for both iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia is set for September 16, 2024as also confirmed by expert publications on the subject such as 9to5Mac.