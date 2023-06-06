The just announced iOS 17 of Apple it will not be released on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are the older devices that will be eligible for iOS 17 when it rolls out this fall, but that doesn’t mean they’ll have access to all the new features.

All the suitable phones to receive iOS 17 they will have the main functions: the contact cards with the new design, the StandBy display for quick information during recharging and the Check In function to notify someone that you have arrived home safe and sound. But some features are reserved for newer iPhones. Gesture-based reactions with AR effects in FaceTime, for example, will require an iPhone 12 or newer.

You need a iPhone 12 or newer also for some keyboard autocorrect improvements and autocomplete suggestions. There’s also a new accessibility feature called Point and Speak that helps people with visual impairments interact with text in their environment, but it’s limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 12, 13 and 14 only.

Smartphones on which iOS 17 is at least partially supported

In short, if you don’t have the latest iPhone versions, you won’t have access to all the features of iOS 17. It is therefore conceivable that older models, such as XS and 11, will no longer be fully supported starting with the next version of the iOS OS. Apple.

For all the details on iOS 17, here is our summary article.