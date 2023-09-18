Countdown to iOS 17. The Apple update will be available from 7pm today Monday 18 September and can be installed on:
iPhone XS and XS Max
iPhone
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone 12 and 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone 13 and 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
Charge your iPhone
Before proceeding with the update to iOS 17, don’t forget to recharge your iPhone, so that it is immediately ready for installation.
Free up storage space
It may be important if not necessary to free up some space to download iOS 17, especially on older iPhones.
Backups
An operation that absolutely must be carried out is to backup all the contents on the iPhone.
