Countdown to iOS 17. The Apple update will be available from 7pm today Monday 18 September and can be installed on:

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Charge your iPhone

Before proceeding with the update to iOS 17, don’t forget to recharge your iPhone, so that it is immediately ready for installation.

Free up storage space

It may be important if not necessary to free up some space to download iOS 17, especially on older iPhones.

Backups

An operation that absolutely must be carried out is to backup all the contents on the iPhone.