iOS 17 is the latest version that is livening up the devices Apple after the betas we told you about. It is a fluid and fast software, capable of maintaining the high standards required by Apple users. Unfortunately, however, not everything goes smoothly and apparently these days many users are complaining regarding a worrying discovery!

iOS 17 may reactivate privacy settings automatically

Last week the iOS 17 update came out and some interesting issues began relating to the setting of some settings dedicated to privacy. Many users swear that two options they previously set have changed on their device, in particular: “frequent places” and “iPhone analysis”.

Despite the countless discussions that took place on X in which not all users confirmed the problem, Apple seems to have put its hands forward and recognized the actual existence of this strange circumstance, assuming that no involuntary activation of the settings was foreseen.

Let us remember that these two items respectively enable location history and sending diagnostic data to the Apple anonymously. If you also want to check the situation, the path to follow is this:

Settings – Privacy and security – Location – System services

We will obviously keep you updated in case of news!