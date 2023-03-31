iOS 17 is nothing more than the new version of the weblog operating system Apple that many users are now waiting for, with the desire to be able to feel all the new features and modifications by hand. Today we are here to tell you about this new version of iOS and what devices they could coming soon updated!

iOS 17: here are which iPhones could soon receive the update!

As you may know yesterday Apple announced WWDC 2023, the annual conference dedicated to developers. And just on the occasion of this conference we could see the arrival of iOS 17, which many are waiting for. So, to celebrate this novelty while waiting for the big day, our colleagues in Gizchina have decided to publish a possible list of which devices will actually be updated to the operating system. Here we present it to you:

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

Obviously we remind you that this is not an official announcement but a simple guess, which however could also prove to be reliable. Of course, as you can see, older devices remain cut off and it is especially important to note the lack of the iPhone X. However, we will keep you updated on all the news and official announcements, as well as obviously all the interesting rumors!