Apple continues to innovate: it has published beta 2 of the main operating systems and the first update for visionOS, with drastic changes on a European level.
Apple recently sent developers the latest test versions of its major operating systems, including iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, macOS 14.4 Sonoma, and tvOS 17.4.
The “beta 2” arrived two weeks after the previous ones, which coincided with the launch of the stable versions of iOS and iPadOS 17.3, macOS 14.3 and watchOS 10.3.
Similarly, trial versions of watchOS, macOS, and tvOS were released a week after their respective previous updates.
In addition, the first test version of visionOS 1.1the Apple Vision Pro operating system, which was recently introduced on the US market.
What's new in iOS
iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 changes include the opening of marketplaces outside of the App Store, alternative payment systems and support for third-party browsers, without requiring the use of WebKit, as well as NFC access for banks and other payment providers.
However, these new features are limited to European territory and will not be available elsewhere.
This reflects the European Commission's recognition of iOS, Safari and the App Store as “core platform services”, or otherwise known as “gatekeepers”.
Apple plans to share resources over the next month to help EU users understand the expected changes and best practices to address “new risks associated with downloading apps and paying outside of the App Store.”
There are also other new features applicable to all markets, including changes to gaming apps for allow streamingallowing access to services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW via standalone apps for iPhone and iPad, as well as via the web.
However, these apps will need to comply with the age ratings of the content included in the app and the App Store review guidelines.
Versions will also introduce 118 new emoji of the Unicode 15.1 package, transcripts for the Podcasts app, and support for using SharePlay with HomePod.
A further useful change concerns the “Stopwatch” function of the Clock app, which can now also be viewed on the Dynamic Island and on the lock screen via Live Activity, as is already the case for the Timer.
Update for Vision Pro
With the first beta of visionOS 1.1Apple has fixed one of the initial problems with its mixed reality headset: the inability to reset the Vision Pro if the user forgets the passcode.
Now, you can reset directly from settings without the need to go to an Apple Store.
Furthermore, according to the release notes, users can now also reposition volumetric scenes, allowing forsimpler direct interaction.
Additionally, Apple device management has been introduced, allowing corporate and educational IT departments to manage the Vision Pro the same way they manage iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple, with visionOS 1.1, also made some updates to the feature “Person“, which is the function that offers an “authentic spatial representation” of a person, showing facial expressions and hand movements in real time.
These avatars are used during video calls via FaceTime and other supported apps, such as Webex.
After installing the beta, the user is prompted to configure their face again to get the “latest appearance updates.”
The new versions appear to be more detailed and realistic, as reported by some owners of the headset.
The wording “beta” is still being used by Apple for the Persona app, indicating that further improvements may be on the way.
#iOS #Apple #update #brings #Europe
Leave a Reply