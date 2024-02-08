Apple continues to innovate: it has published beta 2 of the main operating systems and the first update for visionOS, with drastic changes on a European level.

Apple recently sent developers the latest test versions of its major operating systems, including iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, macOS 14.4 Sonoma, and tvOS 17.4. The “beta 2” arrived two weeks after the previous ones, which coincided with the launch of the stable versions of iOS and iPadOS 17.3, macOS 14.3 and watchOS 10.3.

Similarly, trial versions of watchOS, macOS, and tvOS were released a week after their respective previous updates. In addition, the first test version of visionOS 1.1the Apple Vision Pro operating system, which was recently introduced on the US market.

What's new in iOS iOS 17.4 brings significant changes regarding the functioning of the App Store and applications in the European Union, in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 changes include the opening of marketplaces outside of the App Store, alternative payment systems and support for third-party browsers, without requiring the use of WebKit, as well as NFC access for banks and other payment providers. See also STREET FIGHTER 6: the collaboration with SPYxFAMILY begins However, these new features are limited to European territory and will not be available elsewhere.

This reflects the European Commission's recognition of iOS, Safari and the App Store as "core platform services", or otherwise known as "gatekeepers". Apple plans to share resources over the next month to help EU users understand the expected changes and best practices to address "new risks associated with downloading apps and paying outside of the App Store." There are also other new features applicable to all markets, including changes to gaming apps for allow streamingallowing access to services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW via standalone apps for iPhone and iPad, as well as via the web.

However, these apps will need to comply with the age ratings of the content included in the app and the App Store review guidelines. Versions will also introduce 118 new emoji of the Unicode 15.1 package, transcripts for the Podcasts app, and support for using SharePlay with HomePod. A further useful change concerns the "Stopwatch" function of the Clock app, which can now also be viewed on the Dynamic Island and on the lock screen via Live Activity, as is already the case for the Timer.