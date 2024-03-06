The iOS 17.4 update is available, and the alternative app stores, new emojis and many interesting new features are finally arriving: let's see the details.
This is a date that many have been waiting for: Apple has released the iOS 17.4 update, which brings, among other things, the much-needed alternative app stores.
This update, however, not only brings this new feature, but many other interesting ones, as well as some changes related to the Digital Markets Act of the European Union, and a handful of bug fixes.
Alternative App Stores: how do they work?
This iOS update officially opens the doors to third party developers to offer alternative marketplaces to EU users. In order to proceed down this path, developers who wish to take advantage of it will have to go through a rigorous Apple approval process, and if an app reaches 1 million downloads in a year, pay the Core Technology Fee of €0.50 per installation.
Among the marketplaces that will surely arrive is that of Epic Games, which announced the return of Fortnite to iOS; Mobivention (from March 7) and other marketplaces from some software houses have also been confirmed.
Purchases with NFC and Browser
The changes, however, do not end there: the DMA has forced Apple to also adapt some dynamics of use of its smartphone such as the web browser and payments with NFC.
In the first case, the first time it will be opened Safarithe user will be able to choose another default browser: although this was possible manually, now the user will have access to the default setting, leaving total freedom on the matter.
New APIs are also arriving that will allow third-party developers to use the NFC payment chip with services other than Apple Pay and Apple Wallet in the European Economic Area (which can be seen in the Privacy and Security section).
Not just the EU: here are other news
Obviously these additions mentioned above were made to conform to the DMA of the European Union, but the new update does not focus only on that, and brings many interesting features.
Among these we undoubtedly find the transcription on Apple Podcastswhich will allow the user to search for specific words or key moments, while iMessage will integrate a new cryptographic protocol called PQ3, which will strengthen end-to-end encryption.
Finally, new details relating to the battery status also arrive (but only on iPhone 15), such as counting of charging cyclesthe date of production and when it was first used, Siri will now be able to read incoming messages in any supported language, and 100 new emoji have also been added including a nodding or shaking head, a brown mushroom and even a slice of lime.
#iOS #arrived #alternative #app #stores #European #Union #emojis
Leave a Reply