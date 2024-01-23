All the new features of the latest Apple update, from new protections against theft to collaborative playlists and much more for iPhone and iPad.

The long-awaited iOS 17.3 update has been released by Apple for all compatible iPhone and iPad devices. The release took place seven days after the publication of the developer candidate version, overcoming some unexpected events related to the process of testing new features and fixing any bugs in the previous weeks.

In addition to improving performance and fixing errors, iOS 17.3 introduces relevant safety functions to protect users from risks related to device theft. This release includes iOS and iPadOS 17.3, along with macOS Sonoma 14.3, watchOS 10.3, and tvOS 17.3.

Additionally, security updates have been released for older devices based on iOS 9, iOS 15 and iOS 16, including the HomePod 17.3 operating system.

The new features introduced iOS and iPadOS 17.3 released by Apple for all compatible devices, bring with them a series of new features and improvements for device security One of the main features of the update is the permanent inclusion of the "Stolen device protection", an addition already identified in a previous beta and designed to increase security when iPhone or iPad are outside of known locations such as home or office. By activating this function, face recognition becomes mandatory FaceID to perform a whole series of operations, such as accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain or purchasing via Safari with payment credentials saved on the device. iOS 17.3 then features the "safety delay", a one hour waiting period for dual authentication for sensitive operations like updating security settings, changing your iPhone passcode, turning off Find My or Face ID, and more. In addition to security features, iOS 17.3 introduces the ability to create collaborative playlists on Apple Music.

Subscribers can now invite friends to join their playlists, allowing anyone to add, reorder and remove songs.

You can also express emoji reactions on any track in your playlists. Finally, Apple presents the new Black Unity Collectiona series of wallpapers inspired by the resilience and beauty of the black community.

These wallpapers, with flowers and bright colors, represent Pan-Africanism and symbolize generations fighting together to combat injustices and eliminate systemic barriers.