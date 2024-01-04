Reports of issues have emerged from various sources, culminating in Apple's halting rollout of the iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 betas.

More than two weeks after the launch of the first beta versions of iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, macOS 14.3, watchOS 10.3 and tvOS 17.3, Apple has started rolling out the second beta for developers.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing: Three hours after release, Apple pulled the updates from the Developer Center and from over-the-air updating, making them unavailable for download and installation. This affected the first 2 operating systems, iOS and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2, due to serious problems that prevented some devices from reboot correctly after the update.

The other beta 2s for developers, macOS 14.3, watchOS 10.3 and tvOS 17.3, work without problems and can be installed.

Some iPhone owners who have updated have reportedly found their devices stuck in a boot loop According to what has emerged online, it seems that the boot loop has mainly involved users with the functionality BackTap active, which allows actions via double or triple tap on the back of the smartphone. It must be said that currently, the precise cause of the malfunction is unclear.

However, those who were affected had to reset your device, with the risk of losing data if they had not performed a backup; Apple had to withdraw the update as a result. There is evidence for a possible connection between the iOS 17.3 boot loop bug and the Back Tap setting, as described in a log shared by developer Guilherme Rambo, who suggests that after activating this feature encountered the inconvenience. Beta versions of firmware carry with them a certain risk: some are for developers, others for the public, but they can still present more or less serious problems.

The risks range from small bugs that slow down the system to more serious problems, such as the boot loop found in beta 2 of iOS 17.3.