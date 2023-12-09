Release Candidates of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 are available to public developers and testers indicating a very close stable version release.
Apple has made release candidates of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers.
As a rule, the Release Candidate they are released a few days before the official stable updates of the iPhone operating system.
Now, following the arrival of beta 4 released last week, one can reasonably assume that, during this monththe final versions will be made available to all users.
In addition, Apple has released new dedicated firmware for watchOS 10.2, macOS 14.2, and tvOS 17.2, as well as for AirPods Pro 2.
New for iPhone 13 and 14
With the introduction of iOS 17.2, Apple implemented support for the Qi2 wireless charging latest generation on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.
Qi2 marks a step forward compared to the existing Qi wireless charging system, integrating an innovative Magnetic Power Profile.
Qi2 devices will operate similarly to MagSafe-compatible accessories, using magnets for more accurate positioning and a faster charging process.
While Qi2 chargers are capable of up to 15W, it’s currently unclear whether the iPhone 13 and 14 will support wireless charging speeds above 7.5W using compatible accessories.
However, accessory company Anker said it will make available its Qi2-compliant wireless charging technologies that can provide Apple models with 15W speeds.
The Cupertino company seems particularly busy bringing improvements on the autonomy front of its products, as demonstrated by the intentions relating to the battery of the next iPhone 16.
Additions and refinements
With iOS 17.2, Apple will introduce the app “Diary“, outlined as a new tool for noting and remembering significant moments.
This application, equipped with smart suggestionsfilters, programmable notifications and support for Touch ID or Face ID, will have the particularity of making use of the on-device machine learning.
The app will suggest moments to note down for the user, based on various elements such as photos taken, recent workouts, music listened to, and more.
Furthermore, as already known, iOS 17.2 implements the “Spatial Video” functionality in the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 15, with the future prospect of viewing them in immersive mode through the nextVisionPro.
The system introduces new customization options for ringtones and brings improvements to existing features, including a new translation option on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and improvements to telephoto focus in the camera.
As for installing candidate versions, users can do this directly through the Settings app on their devices.
In the section “Beta updates“, you can select between the “Developer Beta” and “Public Beta” options, depending on the program you want to join.
The device must be connected to a Wi-Fi network and have at least 50% charge remaining to start the download, or remain connected to the power supply with at least 20% battery life during the update.
As for Apple Watch, the update requires connection to the charger and at least 50% battery life.
