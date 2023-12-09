Release Candidates of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 are available to public developers and testers indicating a very close stable version release.

Apple has made release candidates of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers.

As a rule, the Release Candidate they are released a few days before the official stable updates of the iPhone operating system. Now, following the arrival of beta 4 released last week, one can reasonably assume that, during this monththe final versions will be made available to all users. In addition, Apple has released new dedicated firmware for watchOS 10.2, macOS 14.2, and tvOS 17.2, as well as for AirPods Pro 2.

New for iPhone 13 and 14 The latest iteration of Apple’s operating system is presented in the Release Candidate version, suggesting the imminent arrival of the stable version With the introduction of iOS 17.2, Apple implemented support for the Qi2 wireless charging latest generation on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. Qi2 marks a step forward compared to the existing Qi wireless charging system, integrating an innovative Magnetic Power Profile.

Qi2 devices will operate similarly to MagSafe-compatible accessories, using magnets for more accurate positioning and a faster charging process. See also Will Black Adam see the return of Henry Cavill's Superman? The Rock suggests it While Qi2 chargers are capable of up to 15W, it’s currently unclear whether the iPhone 13 and 14 will support wireless charging speeds above 7.5W using compatible accessories.

However, accessory company Anker said it will make available its Qi2-compliant wireless charging technologies that can provide Apple models with 15W speeds. The Cupertino company seems particularly busy bringing improvements on the autonomy front of its products, as demonstrated by the intentions relating to the battery of the next iPhone 16.