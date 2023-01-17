iOS 16 is nothing but the latest version of the operating system Apple par excellence that we told you about here, it is a release that update after update continues to annoy Apple’s customers as there are many unjustified bugs. But after some time, Does the situation really persist? Or has it been resolved? If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

iOS 16, still too many bugs!

There are many Apple users who use iOS 16 and this is a fact! Unfortunately, however, since the release, the company has had to run for cover due to the numerous bugs. Today we are at version 16.3 of the OS in beta, but will the situation be reversed?

Apparently not, because on Reddit and many other specific forums, there are many who complain about crash system of various types or performance slowdowns completely random and unjustified. Unfortunately as if that weren’t enough, there are rumors that the new iPhones may have a small one hardware problem which would occasionally slow down the interface in certain situations. Like for example, when you close an app.

It is still not clear why all this but it would seem some kind of problem found in the SoC. In short, it’s not all the fault of the operating system. Fortunately, however, there are also cases in which users are more than happy with the operating system and after all, Apple has always proved to be very reliable in terms of updates and problem solving. We will of course keep you updated. For now the general advice is to pay attention to iOS 16!