iOS 16 is the most recent version of the operating system by weblog Apple, as well as obviously one of the most used by users able to bring many interesting innovations. Today we are here to reveal to you how many devices have the new OS installed and how many are reporting previous versions again!

iOS 16 is used by more than 80% of users!

iOS 17 is almost upon us, everyone is eagerly awaiting the new Apple-branded operating system that will be announced on Monday during WWDC 2023. And being so close to the arrival of the 17th version, you might expect everyone to have switched to iOS 16 by now It’s not actually like that but the percentage is certainly very high.

According to new updated data on the Apple developer website, as many as 81% of all iOS devices are now running iOS 16. However, 13% of the remainder still have iOS 15 which after all is not a bad choice as it still receives patches from safety. In the end, 6% even report older versions, some of which maybe no longer so safe or updated by the company.

Speaking instead of specific devices, 90% of those who own an iPhone 11 and later have decided to switch to the new iOS 16, while only 1% still have older versions of iOS 15.

The transition to iOS 16 was certainly very fast and the data amazes positively, probably the reason is that it was an update that brought major changes to the lock screen, attracting many curious users. And you, have you switched to the recent OS?