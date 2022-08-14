iOS 16, currently in its third public beta, will launch in September on iPhone and will be compatible with models from iPhone 8 and up. However, not all features of the new operating system will be available on older models, and for some of these it will be necessary to have at least an iPhone XS or XR, as the former with an A12 Bionic chip. These include Live Text in videos, which allows you to copy and paste parts of text, and Siri’s Discover ability. Through the latter it is possible to ask Siri for information on an app that you do not know or ask what you can do with a particular connected device.

Text dictation is also revamped in iOS 16, but only works from iPhone XS onwards. Finally, some wallpapers will not be available on iPhone 8 and X, and it will not be possible to add medicines to your medical card using the camera scan. There are some innovations that require an iPhone 13 to work, such as the ability to blur elements in front of the subject to improve three-dimensionality. In addition, Apple has refined the depth of field of the cinema mode on the latest model currently released. And if you are wondering on which iPhones you can see the highly anticipated return of the battery percentage, even here it is not for everyone: you will need an iPhone 12 or 13 (all models excluding the mini), iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, iPhone XS and XS Max and iPhone X.