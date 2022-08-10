iOS 16 is the brand new operating system that will lead the new generation of iPhone, I speak to the future because the OS is still in beta and consequently we will have to wait a little longer for a stable version.

Either way, we’re here today to tell you about a sensational event that the latest iOS 16 beta brings with it. So stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

iOS 16, the percentage of the battery is back!

2017 is now far away, but if you remember well it was the year of iPhone X which brings with it numerous innovations including a notch that made it necessary for the company to reinvent its interface.

For some reason unknown to us, at the time Apple thought badly of eliminating the remaining battery percentage in order to save space in its interface. Since then, Apple users have had to deal with the company’s choices.

Returning now to the present, there is an incredible novelty that you will be able to enjoy yourself very soon: iOS 16 will bring with it the battery percentage to the fore in the top bar.

Currently, the only way to enjoy the novelty is to install the beta 5 of the latest version of iOS, once you have gone to the battery settings, you will find the screen to reset the percentage. In short, it took 5 years, but in the end Apple got there: the battery percentage can also be inserted inside the battery itself!

Seriously, we are very pleased to see that Apple is slowly abandoning the minimalist approach it has held for years and has decided to cater to users. However, this function is currently excluded from the following models: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. However, we hope that it will reach them in the future!