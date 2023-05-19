iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 and macOS 13.4 I am available for the downloads: these are the latest versions of Apple’s operating systems, which introduce a series of fixes but also some interesting news.

Waiting to finally discover Apple’s AR / VR viewer at WWDC 2023, therefore some updates which aim to improve stability, performance and security, rather than introducing new features as in past versions.

Specifically, the update contain fixes that address potential WebKit-related exploits that could allow an attacker to obtain personal information and execute malicious code on our devices. Apple’s recommendation is obviously to update ASAP.

Beyond the security measures, now the Apple News Sports tab allows you to follow the news and sports information related to your favorite teams and leagues. You can also ask Siri to stop recording your screen, although this is apparently only available in English.

The lock screen also includes one Pride Celebration background to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and culture. There he is:

Download and install updating is simple: on iOS and iPadOS, just access the settings and enter the “general” item, then “softare update” to request the download of the data. On Mac the menu is “software update” from system and general settings, as well as on Apple TV and Apple Watch.