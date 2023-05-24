iOS 16.5 is nothing but the latest version of the OS Apple for excellence. Out for just under a week, as usual they are carrying around some structural problems involving certain peripherals. If you’re curious to understand what’s going on, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

iOS 16.5 brings some problems with the camera adapter

Apparently updating to the latest version of iOS could cause a big problem. In these hours, Reddit is full of reports about the Apple camera adapter. It is an accessory sold for a good 49 euros and consequently not exactly cheap. The purpose is as follows:

“The Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter supports all standard photo formats, such as JPEG and RAW, and SD and HD video formats such as H.264 and MPEG-4. It lets you transfer data at USB 3 speeds with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation) and 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and at USB 2 speeds with the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

The bug related to iOS 16.5 instead it would prevent the devices connected to the ports from being powered and of course to transfer data. In short, a real break for anyone who wants to use it for business purposes and beyond. We look forward to a fix and will definitely let you know!