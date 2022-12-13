Apple made it available today iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, the latest versions of the operating systems for iPhone and iPad. Carry out the downloads updating is very simple, just go to Settings > General > Software Update and proceed with the download and installation of the package.

A few weeks after the debut of iOS 16, with its interesting new features, the update introduces the app Freeformwhich looks like a sort of white space that can be used for various purposes to share with friends and/or colleagues, and the Apple Music karaoke mode named singleplus Advanced Data Protection for iCloud end-to-end encryption.

That’s not all: iOS 16.2 also includes the ability to hide the wallpaper or notifications with the always-on display activated on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, use the Sleep widget to control sleep quality and the Medications widget to any reminders and for quick access to the calendar.

The SharePlay feature for Game Center will allow users to play games together with friends during a FaceTime call, while the Activity widget will provide a glimpse into what our friends are playing and unlocked achievements.

iPadOS 16.2 also introduced support for resolutions up to 6K for external displays on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation or later), and iPad Air ( fifth generation). You can also drag objects from one display to another, as well as use up to four apps on the iPad and four on the external display.