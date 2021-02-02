Apple has released the new iOS 14.5 beta that will allow Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhone with Face ID facial recognition even when wearing a mask. The update of the operating system will allow that, once the smartwatch is unlocked, the user can unlock their iPhone by looking at the screen.

For the new system to work, you have to manually enable an option that allows Face ID to unlock the iPhone despite having less precision in facial recognition, since the Apple Watch has been previously authenticated.

When doing so, a buzzer is received on the watch notifying that the iPhone has been unlocked successfully. Users can also lock their mobile from the Apple Watch.

However, the other actions that depend on a face unlock, such as approving a purchase in the Apple Store, cannot be performed using this new feature, as reported in Engadget.

In addition to the improvements in Face ID, iOS 14.5 brings support for the Xbox Series S / X and PlayStation 5 for iPhone and iPad, and offers greater compatibility of the new Fitness + workouts.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.