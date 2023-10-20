“This is the chemical declination of stress in general and can be assessed with the test that measures oxidative stress, i.e. the number of free radicals and antioxidants present in the blood of the person being analysed. And if the values ​​are out of balance we must run with a correct lifestyle, physical activity and nutrition first and foremost, and if necessary the intake of a personalized nutraceutical that allows us to maintain our functions and prevent diseases”