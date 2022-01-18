Iori Moe She is one of the most recognized Japanese artists for her work as a model and cosplayer, which is why one of his most celebrated performances by his community of fans was the one he did as Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy 7. This warrior is one of the favorite girls in the entire franchise.

If you are a fan of the franchise Square Enix it is impossible that you have not heard the name of Tifa Lockhart, she is a main character of Final Fantasy VII. Expert in martial arts, member of the paramilitary group in resistance that has the objective of ending the evil Shinra Electric Power Company, who were responsible for the destruction of their home, Nibelheim.

For all the importance it has in history is that Tifa Lockhart she is one of the most beloved girls in the fan community, she knows this Iori Moe that demonstrated in her cosplay the most outstanding of this heroine.

From the costume, makeup and even the perfect wig to represent this girl from Final Fantasy 7 they were perfect. In addition to the latter, we cannot fail to mention the attitude of this cosplayer who has been named as ‘one of the strongest in the industry’, it seems that the character was perfect for her.

Iori Moe does a perfect cosplay of Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII

In fact, if you are a very observant person you will have noticed that Iori Moe She took her outfit as inspiration Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In this version the design of Tifa Lockhart is revamped to be more practical for combat and a bit realistic for the game’s art style.

She is wearing a sports bra under her white tank top and shorts under her skirt. In addition, she wears an additional pocket on her skirt and long black stockings that cover much of her legs.

It seems that Iori Moe is a fan of this more modern style of Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. We hope to see more of your work soon when Square Enix release more chapters of this video game.

