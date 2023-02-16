Ionity has drawn up the new price list for the Fast DC charging of electric cars with a energy cost soared when using full speed. There network of Jonity columns fast charging DC up to 350 kWh it has very high power and is able to recharge the battery of those electric vehicles set up in DC with socket CCS Combo2, European charging standard.

ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE SUBSCRIPTION RATES

Ionity tariffs, how much does fast DC charging cost

The cost to recharge the electric car in DC with Ionity and of 0.79 cents per kWh. The cost refers to the occasional top-up without a subscription. Paying a monthly fixed of 17.99 euros per month the tariff per kWh drops to 0.35 euros (the duration of the contract is 12 months). However, the cost of Ionity is in line with the HPC operators from all over Italy. The Fast Ionity columns guarantee top-ups up to 350 kW of power.

You can save money with the Ionity top-up by subscribing to a monthly subscription for 17.99 euros

Indeed, Ionity can currently rely on 427 active stations with 1,858 350 kW recharging points each. By 2025, the goal is to reach 7,000 active charging points. Inonity chargers only feature the connector CCS Combos 2European charging standard.

Ionity subscription, rates and costs halved

To take advantage of the fast Ionity network at half the cost, you can subscribe to subscriptions that reduce the rate. Ionity itself offers an annual fee of 17.99 euros which brings the cost per kWh to 0.35 euros. Users Mercedes can subscribe to tariffs Mercedes me Charge L to 16.90 euros per month And Mercedes me Charge M at 3.90 euros per month, which bring the tariff respectively to 0.31 And 0.58 euros/kWh.

With the subscription Audi e-tron Charging Service at a monthly fee of 14.99 euros the Ionity rate is 0.35 euros/kWh instead of the standard cost of 0.79 euro/kWh. The monthly fee for the pro plan it’s free for 12 months when you buy a first-registered Audi BEV model. For Porsche motorists by joining free of charge Porsche Charging Service the cost is 0.33 euros per kWh. Volkswagen instead with We Charge Plus to 12.99 euros per month they pay 0.37 euros per kWh.

BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche are partners of Ionity

Hyundai instead it offers two packages with discounted top-up rates: Premium at 13 euros per month and Lite at 4.5 euros. With the Premium the rate is 0.29 euros per kWhin the second it is of 0.52 euros per kWh. Same speech for Kiawith subscriptions that instead are called Ionity Power And Ionity Access.

Customers Ford in the first year of purchasing an electric vehicle from the brand, they benefit fromfree access to the Ionity service (no monthly fee) and a discounted cost of €0.31 per kWh. After your free trial period with Ionity, you can choose whether to upgrade to a Ionity annual subscription at a cost of 13.25 per month. BMW And Mini instead they propose the package Ionity Plus at 13 euros per month leading up to 0.31 the rate. With Skoda and service Powerpass for 9.99 euros per month the Ionity rate is 0.35 euros per kWh.

RATE COST PER MONTH € COST €/KWH Standard 0.79 Ionity subscription 17.99 0.35 Mercedes me Charge L 16.90 0.31 Mercedes me Charge M 3.90 0.58 Audi charging Plus 7.99 0.79 Audi charging Pro 14.99 0.35 Porsche Charging Service 0.33 Volkswagen We Charge Plus 12.99 0.37 Hyundai Premium 13 0.29 Hyundai Lite 4.5 0.52 Kia Ionity Power 13 0.29 Kia Ionity Access 4.5 0.52 Ford Pass 13.25 (free the 1st year) 0.31 BMW Ionity Plus 13 0.31 MINI Charging Ionity Plus 13 0.31 Skoda Power pass 9.99 0.35 Subscription cost and Ionity rates

How to save on Ionity fast charging

Ionity offers the possibility to save on fast charging through direct customer feedback provided by theapp &Charge. from the application electric car drivers can evaluate the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe by providing in-depth feedback in the form of “Challenge“, including a judgment on the functionality, on the possible damage or cleaning of charging stations. The indications are then transmitted directly to Ionity.

Each successfully completed challenge is rewarded with of the “&Charge kilometres” (1 &Charge kilometer = €0.08), which can be redeemed for the free refill or other prizes.

Where are the Ionity columns in Italy?

In Italy there are currently 25 stations of active Ionity DC fast charging, which offer in total 132 charging points. Another 7 stations are under construction. The last one to be inaugurated is that one at theHotel Hampton by Hilton Rome North Fiano Romanowith six new fast-charge points up to 350 kW.

Ionity map in Italy, which has 25 active fast charging stations

Map of Ionity stations in Italy, where they are

Les Iles de Brissogne (Aosta): 6 columns

Binasco (Milan): 6 columns

Piacenza: 6 columns

Trento: 6 small columns

Brennero (Bolzano): 6 columns

Montecchio Maggiore (Vicenza): 4 columns

Monselice (Padua): 6 columns

Portogruaro (Venice): 6 columns

Carpi (Modena): 6 columns

Forlì: 6 columns

Renewal North (Savona): 5 columns

South Ceriale (Savona): 6 small columns

Brugnato West (La Spezia): 4 columns

West Versilia (Lucca): 6 columns

Valdichiana Outlet Village (Arezzo): 4 columns

Scarlino (Grosseto): 4 columns

Battipaglia (Salerno): 6 columns

Power: 4 columns

Gioia Tauro (Reggio Calabria): 5 columns

Agira (Enna): 4 columns

Palermo: 2 small columns

Conegliano (Treviso): 6 columns

North Rome: 6 small columns

Lecce: 6 small columns

Naples Afragola under construction

San Benedetto del Tronto under construction

Civitanova Marche under construction

Mondovì (Cuneo) under construction

Cavaglia (Biella) under construction

DC Ionity fast charging stations charge up to 350 kW

How to recharge in DC FAST direct current?

To charge an electric car at high speed, it must be set up for fast charging through a socket CCS Combo2. Car manufacturers that support high voltage DC charging via the special CCS connector are Volkswagen, General Motors, BMW, Daimler, Ford, FCA, Hyundai and Tesla.

CCS Combo 2 socket for fast charging of electric cars in direct current

