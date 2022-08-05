Enjoy large open and uncontaminated spaces it is possible throughout the year, but with the summer the possibility of leaving for a trip aboard your own car and enjoying the wonder that nature offers becomes more concrete than ever. However, for those who live in the city and want to be outdoors under the stars, by a lake or in any other place of natural beauty, it is often necessary to tow additional accessories, whether it is a trailer with camping equipment or of a real caravan.

Thanks to its remarkable towing capacity, Hyundai Ioniq 5 owners, they can enjoy just that and they can do it knowing that they will arrive at their destination in one of the most environmentally friendly ways possible, as the Ioniq 5, is a spacious and 100% electric crossover that allows you to travel with zero emissions. Ioniq 5, is powerful enough to tow trailers with a total weight of up to 1,600 kilograms, or, to give an example, to tow a 6-bed 7.5-meter caravan, in addition to 527 liters of cargo space in the trunk, which increase to 1,587 liters when the rear seats are folded down. For added versatility, the rear seats can slide forward by up to 135mm and can be folded to a 6: 4 ratio. Added to this is additional space with a front trunk offering up to 57 liters of capacity, especially useful for longer journeys.

In addition, fans of the adventures they buy Hyundai Ioniq 5, Model Year 2023 will be able to explore even more: thanks to the new 77.4 kWh battery, the 2WD version of the 100% electric crossover with 19-inch alloy wheels offers emission-free range of up to 507 kilometers on a single charge according to the standard WLTP. For those wishing to continue the adventure even after the summer, the air conditioning function allows the Ioniq 5 to automatically adjust the temperature of the new 77.4 kWh battery during the journey, to ensure optimal conditions when reaching the station. charging. Allowing for better charging performance in cold conditions, this function is automatically activated when a quick charging point is inserted into the vehicle’s navigation system using the function connected routing.

The cutting-edge design of the Ioniq 5 not only captivates, but it also makes it the perfect towing car. Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), with a length of 4,635mm, a width of 1,890mm and a height of 1,605mm on a 3,000mm wheelbase, Ioniq 5 is low and wide with an ideal center of gravity to ensure superior stability when towing. The E-GMP platform also allows for a flat floor that opens the doors to an innovative interior design and more legroom. With the spaciousness of a large passenger car in a midsize crossover, the Ioniq 5 will ensure that occupants arrive at their destination relaxed and in harmony with their surroundings.