The Ioniq 5 N leaks in full regalia. What a thick device it has become.

It’s the worst kept secret: the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is coming. It is the fast version of the immensely popular Ioniq 5. We at Techzle do like a sporty top model, so we are also eagerly awaiting this electric ‘hot hatch’.

Soon Hyundai will pull the curtain off the car, so we were surprised that pictures of the car have already surfaced. It turns out: Hyundai had made a walkaround video of the car. This one ended up on the internet. Simply by Hyundai itself, in this case the Australian division.

Ioniq 5 N leaks on the internet

It was not the intention that the images came online, because Hyundai had quickly taken the video offline. Luckily they were there Motor1.com on time and they made a number of screenshots. Those are the images you see on this page.

It is clearly a Hyundai N product. So in Performance Blue with Tomato Red accents. The wheels are 21 inches with 275/35 ZR21 tires. We also see the ‘tomato red’ on the brake calipers, of course with N-Logo. The lip on the front bumper is also red.

Delta vibes

The Ioniq 5 always had a bit of Lancia Delta vibes, but the N Version is even more reminiscent of the Integrale. The Ioniq 5 has a heavy body kit with thick bumpers, fender flares, side skirts and a thick rear spoiler. Those skirts are also in red.

Not a word is said about the technology, this video is purely about the design. We know that the Ioniq 5 gets the powertrain from the Kia EV6 GT. That means 575 hp, divided over 4 wheels. To @wouter to make you happy there is an N Drift Optimizer and N Torque Distribution, so you can smoke up the rear tires.

Hyundai will unveil the Ioniq 5 N next Thursday, July 13 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This article Ioniq 5 N leaks harder than ‘Omtzigt function elsewhere’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Ioniq #leaks #harder #Omtzigt #function