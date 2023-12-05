Look, those were some long journeys, otherwise you wouldn’t drive 211,989 km in 18 months with your Ioniq 5.

It’s all still a bit exciting for the petrolheads: an electric car. Just like with a traditional car, there are good and less good EVs. And of course, there are also pros and cons to the concept.

One that stands out to us: they last a long time and can handle (very) many kilometers. That is understandable in itself, because you are not dealing with combustion engines with all those parts that can break.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 with 211,989 km

In this case we have a nice example for you of the Ioniq 5 Facebook group. An Ioniq 5 owner took delivery of his car 18 months ago and has been driving it almost non-stop since then. The odometer now stands at 131,724 miles or 211,989 km!

How does he manage that? Simple: just keep driving. The owner in question reveals that he charges a maximum of 90% and very rarely up to 100%. What’s the condition of the battery, I hear you ask.

Well, it still has 92.5% of its original capacity. Now you don’t have to worry about that with a fuel tank, but this means that you can still drive another two tons with peace of mind.

Hardly any maintenance

Furthermore, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 seems to be virtually maintenance-free. The brakes hardly wear out, because you can constantly brake on the engine (and thus use that energy to put into the battery).

Of course you have to deal with lights, tires, windshield wiper blades and that kind of nonsense, but you don’t have to worry about timing chains, piston rings and crankshaft bearings. The only thing is that battery and that is a very expensive one, but after 211,989 km you don’t need it in this Hyundai.

