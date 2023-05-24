Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 09:07



The Minister of Social Rights and leader of Podemos, Ione Belarra, will visit the Region tomorrow to participate in an electoral act together with the candidate of the purple formation for the presidency of the Community, María Marín.

The rally will take place in Murcia and will have other members of the Podemos, IU and Alianza Verde candidacy as speakers.

Marín visited the areas affected by the floods in Cartagena yesterday and called to vote on May 28 “against a climate change denialist government with the PP and the extreme right,” according to the purple formation.

Marín charged against the regional Executive chaired by Fernando López Miras, stating that, “despite the fact that the arrival of this new episode of storms had been known for days, the lack of foresight of the regional government and the municipalities has again put manifest, causing serious problems for the neighbors.

For Marín, the regional PP has spent “four years doing absolutely nothing to solve a problem that, periodically and increasingly, often affects the entire Region.”