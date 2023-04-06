The general secretary of Podemos and minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, promised this Thursday to give the Tagus river legal personality, like the Mar Menor. In a visit together with the Podemos candidate for the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha, José Luis García Gascón, the party leader supported the measures that the Castilian-La Mancha coalition announced a few weeks ago, which also involve decontaminating and purifying the Tagus so that Arrive clean from Madrid.

As reported by the party in a press release, Ione Belarra described what is happening with the Tagus as a “misfortune”, “through which the worst of García-Page and the worst of Ayuso come together, allowing contamination and the absolute abandonment of one of the emblems of Castilla-La Mancha».

«For us it is absolutely essential to protect the environment and it seems to us that it is of great importance to ensure that the Tagus River has its own legal personality, and that companies are not allowed to run wild, polluting the river without no consequence. A strong hand is needed and that is what we are proposing from United We Can, “he said.

«I am proud to be with my Secretary General and Minister Ione Belarra today because I value loyalty to my party, to my progressive ideas and to the defense of Castilla-La Mancha. This is just the opposite of what García-Page is doing, who distances himself from his party and attacks Sánchez, in addition to not defending the interests of the people of the region because he is a ‘pepero’. The only way to defend Castilla-La Mancha is to do it with progressive values, “said García-Gascón for his part.

Likewise, he insisted that if the people support him on May 28, Unidas Podemos will make the Tagus “a subject with its own rights and legal personality, just the same thing that the citizens of Murcia achieved last year with the Mar Menor.”