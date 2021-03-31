At the age of 33, the political rise of Ione Belarra (Pamplona, ​​1987) has been as dazzling as that of the group she represents. The new Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda has gone in just six years from being a low-level deputy in Congress to rubbing shoulders with the rest of the members of the coalition government after Pablo Iglesias resigned from the second vice presidency to attend the Madrid elections . With the purple leader he shares the hard tone and the conviction that the PSOE must abide by the literality of the coalition pact. Her arrival to the Executive, in addition, promises to continue the war on issues that have not yet healed, such as the regulation of rents, in whose negotiation she has been participating for months and which is currently stuck.

A member of the hard core of Podemos and faithful to Iglesias, he represents a new generation of leaders of the formation that was awarded for their work in the party with the promotion to the secretariats of State of the ministries that occupied the purple formation with their entry into Moncloa, and of which Noelia Vera (Equality), Nacho Álvarez (Social Rights) or the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, is also a member.

In his case, he has held the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda since January 2020, since it has earned him the recognition of civic and social associations. He has also participated in the toughest negotiations of the Government, such as the 2021 Budget, which was successfully concluded, or the housing negotiations.

Belarra has also expressed public criticism of other ministers, especially the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, of whom she even said that she was “the preferred minister of Vox and the PP.” Now both must learn to coexist in an Executive in which the singing voice of the purple will be led by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who has made the leap to the third vice presidency.

But the young woman from Navarre began to make herself known when she assumed the command of the spokesperson for United Podemos in the Congress of Deputies in the summer of 2018. Then Irene Montero and Pablo Iglesias were enjoying paternity leave. It was in 2016 when she held her first public position: deputy for Navarra. Now, five years later and after assuming the Secretary of State for Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias has proposed her as a possible Minister of Social Rights. The decision is already known to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. Iglesias leaves the Government to face Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid and also gives up the leadership of the party that will fall on Yolanda Díaz, current Minister of Labor and next Vice President.

Arrival to the game



Belarra met Irene Montero in the classrooms of the Faculty of Psychology of the Autonomous University of Madrid – she was in fourth grade, Irene in fifth year – and in those years they never imagined that they would be government companions as ministers. That friendship that was forged between notes and the smell of coffee has survived all the earthquakes within Podemos, including the assembly of Vistalegre II, which raised them to the front line of the party and buried errejonism.

Before all that, when she was still in university, the desire of the woman from Pamplona was to be a researcher, she had already developed a certain social conscience and was active in organizations such as SOS racismo. He was also involved in the student movement and in groups in favor of decent housing, where Rafa Mayoral and Montero herself also did. The two of them were the ones who proposed her to be part of the Podemos Citizen Council, the starting point of her current political career.

Belarra is fluent in the French language (she has an advanced degree, C1) and defends herself with English (B1). She was a good student, between 2005 and 2014 she obtained a FP, a Bachelor’s Degree and an Official Master’s Degree. Unlike Montero and Iglesias, she does not boast of an apartment in property, according to her last declaration of assets in Congress (corresponding to 2019, before becoming Secretary of State), she has a bank account with 61,783 euros. His acquaintances claim that he leads a discreet life.