The role of Ione Belarra (Pamplona, ​​33 years old) in the Government of Spain has gone beyond her position in the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, an area far from the spotlight and unknown to most. Her inauguration this Wednesday as Minister of Social Rights, a position for which she was elected by her predecessor, Second Vice President Pablo Iglesias when he announced his retirement, places her in the front line, but as a negotiator and person of confidence of the leader of United Podemos, his name has been behind the great agreements reached in the coalition Executive.

Belarra joined the party in 2014, after the European elections in which the formation debuted with five seats. Psychologist by training – she graduated and studied a Master in Educational Psychology at the Autonomous University of Madrid, where she met and befriended the current Minister of Equality, Irene Montero – the new head of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 obtained a scholarship in the Ministry of Education and before entering politics she was doing a doctoral thesis on migratory experiences, gender and social movements. In the private sphere, he collaborated with the Spanish Red Cross and worked in the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR). After the general elections of 2015, he obtained a seat in the Congress of Deputies for Navarra that he still retains today. The Secretary of State for Equality, Noelia Vera, a colleague in the lower house, refers to her by phone as “a tireless worker with very clear goals”, as well as a “demanding negotiator.” It is precisely this facet that placed her at the center of the political conflict a few months ago.

Her first great challenge within the parliamentary group came with the birth of Iglesias and Montero’s children, when she replaced the then spokesperson during her maternity leave and coordinated the deputies. In those months of 2018, she acted as interlocutor for a budget agreement with the PSOE that raised the minimum wage to 900 euros and contemplated the extension of paternity leave to 16 weeks in 2021. These accounts, however, did not obtain the necessary support in the hemicycle and the Government called elections. After the general elections of November 2019, Belarra was essential to seal the government pact with the PSOE, conform the last budgets or approve the anti-eviction decree – negotiated at the end of last year – which also included the prohibition of cutting basic supplies to consumers in vulnerable situation. Podemos had pressed with this measure to the point of presenting an amendment to the public accounts with ERC and EH Bildu, which triggered a brawl in the Executive. Defense Minister Margarita Robles even asked Iglesias for “humility”. “I do not like that in the political sphere there are people who think that they serve citizens better than others,” he said. Belarra then responded harshly: “When you are the favorite minister of the powers that want the PP to govern with Vox, you may be doing harm to your government. To be humble is not to be flattered by the media right ”. In their environment they point out that those statements were only the result of “political differences”, that there was “nothing personal” behind it.

The new minister of Podemos, who was a mother for the first time last year and surrounds herself with a work team made up mostly of women, has also pushed for the approval of the minimum living wage or the Law for the Protection of Children from Violence, still pending. In recent times, he has been one of the most belligerent voices in the negotiation of the new legislation on housing to demand from the socialists measures that put a ceiling on the price of rents. “He knows perfectly the social reality of our country,” highlights Nacho Álvarez, Secretary of State for Social Rights, the other leg in the ministry that he will now lead. “That makes her hold firm convictions at any negotiating table, and not easily give up,” she adds in a written message.

Less generous is the assessment of civil organizations about their work at the head of the 2030 Agenda, a secretariat of State that will now be occupied by the leader of the PCE, Enrique Santiago, in charge of addressing the 17 objectives adopted by the UN in 2015 to “put an end to poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of people around the world ”. “Podemos arrives without ideological enthusiasm for the Sustainable Development Goals [ODS], in general the European left has maintained a very cold position in this regard, and the agenda de facto it is being emptied of the star issues: ecological transition or international cooperation ”, among others, considers an expert in the sector. This same source believes that from now on “Belarra will feel more comfortable in the field of Social Rights, where the party has radical ideas that are worth discussing within the Government.”

Andrés Amayuelas, member of the motor group of Futuro en Común, a platform that encompasses more than 50 civil organizations and social movements, values, for his part, that Belarra has addressed the agenda in its different “social, environmental and economic” dimensions, to “give continuity” to the work done previously and to “pick up the glove” so that there is a system of policy coherence for sustainable development. However, he points out that the participation process has not been of the quality that he would have liked and states that he “worries” having “lost a vice presidency called Agenda 2030”.